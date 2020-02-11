|
|
Joy L. Hudak
Zanesville - Joy L Hudak, 90, of Zanesville, passed away February 11, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born September 22, 1929, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Harley W. and Elsie M. (Dickson) Reed. She was a 1948 graduate of Lash High School. Mrs. Hudak retired from the Muskingum County Home in 1993 after 11 years of service. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. Hudak, whom she married June 14, 1952, and died April 10, 1980; one sister, Helen Brauning; one brother Lawrence Reed; one son-in-law David Norris.
Surviving are three children, Larry (Betsy) Hudak of Dresden, Pam (Steve) Nunley of Zanesville, Janet Norris of Lima OH; one sister, Hazel George of Hillard OH; five grandchildren, Devin Hudak of Howard OH, Jennifer Nunley of Warsaw OH, Matthew Nunley of Cincinnati OH, Candace (Trent) Garvin Adamsville OH and Kimberly (Kyle) Prouty of Dresden; one great granddaughter, Saoirse Caveness; two great grandsons Jameson Prouty and Colt Garvin.
Calling hours will be held at 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Farus Funeral Home, Duncan Falls. Services will be held at 11 am Friday at the funeral home with Chaplin Tim Patton officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joy's name to the Animal Shelter Society 1430 Newark Rd Zanesville OH 43701.
www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020