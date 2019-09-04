|
Joy M. (Crane) Cable
Chandlersville - Joy M. (Crane) Cable, 65, of Chandlersville, passed away early Sun. Sept. 1, 2019 at her home. She was born on August 10, 1954 in Zanesville. She retired from Brockway Glass after 33 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband Keith E. Cable. Three sons Shawn (Noelle) Jarrett, Stoney (Kristie) Jarrett, and Bobby (Brandi) Jarrett. Two step-children Eric Cable and Brittney Blake. Eight grandchildren. One sister Nancy K. (Ed) Phillips. Two brothers William (Paulette) Crane and Chuck (Sheila) Crane. Very special aunt Lena Caplinger. One brother-in-law Mark (Beth) Cable. Three sisters-in-law Jane Barbour, Cassie Barrett, and Linda Daniels Crane. Her mother-in-law Carolyn Cable. Several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Mabel (Smith) Crane. Two brothers Larry "Butch" Crane and Danny Crane. One sister-in-law Margaret Ann Crane. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Wed. Sept. 4, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thur. Sept. 5, 2019 with Rev. Joe Dunlap officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online book visit
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 4, 2019