New Lexington - Joyce Ann Gaddis (Sheppard, Wolfe) 72 of New Lexington passed away at her home surrounded by her family on, Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born November 7, 1947 in Zanesville Ohio to the late Charles and Wilma (Brown) Wolfe. Joyce had a wonderful childhood and her most favorite thing to do was be with her family. She was retired from Save A Lot where she enjoyed her job and coworker; a member of the Community Holiness Church of New Lexington for many years. Joyce is survived by her husband Mike of 30 years, her children; Susan, Lora (Curt) Guisinger, Tim (Traci) Sheppard, Staci (Bryan) Parker, Doug (Missy) Sheppard; step-children Janelle (David) Frost, Michael (Ashley) Gaddis; grandchildren Jerod, Josh, Ryan, Morgan, Seth, Jacob, Blake, Andrea (Chris), Chris (Amanda), Nick (Olivia), McKenna, Chase, Alex, Owen and Brook; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Walker, Madison, Mason, Crslynn, Carson, Nevaeh, Gabby and Hutsin. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her daughter, Renee; her first husband Carl Leroy; her brother Larry and her sister Janet. Calling hours will be observed from 3-8pm on Sunday, July 19, 2020 and from 10-11am on Monday, at the Community Holiness Church at 120 Thorn Street New Lexington. Funeral service will be at 11:00am on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the church with Rev. Kenneth Teter officiating. Burial will follow at New Lexington Cemetery. The family would like to send special thanks the office of Dr. Singh, Shelly Romaine and Fairhope Hospice. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com






Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
