Joyce E. Garbas
New Concord - Joyce Elaine (Soukup) Garbas, 82, of New Concord, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home after a fierce and lengthy battle against Alzheimer's and Breast Cancer. Her loving family was by her side. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, foster mother, neighbor and friend. She will be greatly missed by many.
She was born June 16, 1938 in Chesterland, OH to William and Peg Soukup and foster daughter of the late Paul and Lyda Webb. She was a 1957 graduate of West Geauga High School. Joyce was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She enjoyed gardening, canning, quilt judging, crafts, sewing, photographs and helping her family and friends however she could. She loved all animals, especially her dogs.
Surviving is her loving husband Gary Garbas, who has been her best friend, rock and soulmate for 61 years; two daughters: Yvonne (Bob) Adair and Patti Hutchinson; foster children: Candie, Cathie, Dani, Ginger, Lynetta and Tina; grandchildren: Sydney Hutchinson, Kennedy Hutchinson, Brian (Mary) Adair, Robert (Amy) Adair, Kelly White, Kim (Rich) Hreha, Heather Roll Newell and Wendy Roll; and many great grandchildren; and two brothers: William (Jo) Soukup and Gary Soukup.
Joyce was preceded in death by parents William and Peg Soukup and Paul and Lyda Webb; and two brothers: James Soukup and Osler Webb.
Visitation will be held from 11 am until time of services at 1PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE with Bishop Mark Pumphrey officiating. Public graveside committal service will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.
Social distancing will be observed along with the newly placed order of mask wearing.
