Joyce I. Beattey
Zanesville - Joyce I. Beattey, 85, of Zanesville, died at 8:51 P.M. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Cedar Hill Care Center, Zanesville. She was born August 9, 1934, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Raymond T. and Bernice Adams Wilcox. Joyce was a homemaker, a member of Zanesville Christian Missionary Alliance Church, and the Class of 54 Girl's Club.
She is survived by her two children, Debbie (Allan) Buzza and David (Jennifer) Beattey; two granddaughters, Danette (Marc) Warner and Beth Beattey; a grandson, Donald (Stephanie) Clark, Jr.; three great-grandsons, Zachary Clark, Tyler Clark, and Wes Warner; two step-grandchildren, Melody Buzza and Nathan Buzza; four step-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ronald Wilcox and Daniel (Margaret "Peg") Wilcox.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carlos W. Beattey who died February 21, 2008; an infant daughter, Carla Ann Beattey; a sister, Doris Hambel; and two brothers, Ivan and Ted Wilcox.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE, Newark Ohio 43055.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Pastor Andy Winters officiating. She will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.