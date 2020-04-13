Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce I. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce I. Williams Obituary
Joyce I. Williams

Zanesville - Joyce I. Williams, 79 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 at Willow Haven Care Center in Zanesville.

Joyce was born on June 8, 1941 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Howard T. and Helen B. (Pitts) Moore. She retired from the Zanesville Social Security Administration Office in 1985 and she is a former member of the VFW Post #1058.

Joyce is survived by her son, Jeffery (Latonya) Williams and her daughter, Jacquline Moore; five grandchildren, one step-granddaughter; two step great grandchildren and her sister, Marilyn McBride.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Harold and Robert Moore.

In keeping with her wishes, a caring cremation will take place. The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the Williams family.

www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -