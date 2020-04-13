|
|
Joyce I. Williams
Zanesville - Joyce I. Williams, 79 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 at Willow Haven Care Center in Zanesville.
Joyce was born on June 8, 1941 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Howard T. and Helen B. (Pitts) Moore. She retired from the Zanesville Social Security Administration Office in 1985 and she is a former member of the VFW Post #1058.
Joyce is survived by her son, Jeffery (Latonya) Williams and her daughter, Jacquline Moore; five grandchildren, one step-granddaughter; two step great grandchildren and her sister, Marilyn McBride.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Harold and Robert Moore.
In keeping with her wishes, a caring cremation will take place. The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the Williams family.
www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020