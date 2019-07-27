|
|
Joyce Ireton
Norwich - Joyce Ann Ireton, 67 passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House. She was born February 14, 1952 in Zanesville to the late Edgar and Mary Lynn Ireton. She was employed as a medical claims processor for Nationwide Insurance. Joyce always had a kind word and looked for the best in people. She was a hard worker and enjoyed animals, books, gardening and cooking.
Joyce is survived by a nephew Daniel (Susie) Ireton, a niece Miranda (Gary) Sheets, great nieces and nephews: Andrew Grove, Austin Ireton, Halie Ireton, Aubree Besser, and Kaden Besser and a cousin, Steve Haren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers: Terry Ireton and Mark Ireton and a great nephew Dylan Ireton.
Calling hours will be from 11am to 1pm on Monday July 30 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. The funeral service will proceed at 1pm in the Snouffer Chapel with Rev. Dee Rader officiating . Burial will follow in Norwich Presbyterian Cemetery beside her parents.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on Facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 27, 2019