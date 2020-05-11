Services
More Obituaries for Joyce Lightfoot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce L. Lightfoot

Joyce L. Lightfoot Obituary
Joyce L. Lightfoot

Crooksville - Joyce L. Lightfoot, 66, of Crooksville, passed away Monday May 11, 2020 at Altercare of Somerset, Ohio. She was born to the late James Urban and Betty Lauderback Urban on March 6, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio. Joyce was formerly employed by several local potteries and retired from Kellogg Co- Morning Star Farms after more than 20 years of service. She is survived by her son, Travis Lightfoot of Zanesville; twin stepdaughters, Tina and Tonya Lightfoot of Dayton; grandchild, Marlie Wright; brother, Jim Urban; sisters, Anna Mae Gillogly, Debbie Nelson, Mary Searl and Chris Hammer. Private graveside services will be held Wednesday May 13, 2020 in Mt. Horeb Cemetery, with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 11 to May 12, 2020
