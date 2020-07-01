Joyce L. Wamack
Roseville - Joyce L. Wamack, 65, of Roseville, entered into eternal life, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare after an extended illness. She was born in Ohio on December 29, 1954 to the late Clayton R. and Peggy J. (Haven) Smith. She spent most of her life as a homemaker, caring for her family and enjoyed crafting, reading books and completing puzzles. Joyce loved giraffes and collecting anything incorporating them. Surviving are her husband, Paul Wamack of the home; children, Stephen Wamack of Roseville and Heather (Ben) Blackstone of Pickerington; grandchildren, Austin, Diamond, Stevie, Matthew and Riley. brothers, Danny Smith, Lanny Smith and Ricky Smith; sisters, Roxanne (Mike) Kern, Debbie Wamack and Peggy (Mark) Paul. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry Smith. Private family visitation and services will be held with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville is caring for the Wamack Family. You may offer a condolence, share a memory or sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com