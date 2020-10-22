1/1
Joyce Lee Brunney Wollenberg
New Lexington - Joyce Lee Brunney Wollenberg, 87 of New Lexington, Ohio died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare System in Zanesville, Ohio. Born January 19, 1933 in Thornville, Ohio to the late Evaline Brunney Hanby and stepfather Clifford Hanby. Joyce married Donald Eugene Wollenberg on January 31, 1949; she attended school in Thornville and got her GED from New Lexington; she was a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church; retired from ITT Higbie after 25 years; she loved her family and friends, especially playing cards at the Senior Center and at Rose & Al Smith's home; an avid New Lexington Panther fan; she enjoyed watching her grandchildren playing sports, was a member of New Lexington Eagles, New Lexington Elks; auxiliary to DAV, VFW and the American Legion; elected as a delegate from the 10th District to the National Democratic convention in New York; was very involved in the UAW union affairs and spoke in many places including Washington, DC. Received many awards and appointments, the Ohio Women's Hall of Fame; Governor Celeste appointed her as a member of the Peace Commission; was a Perry County Person of the Year; Chamber of Commerce District Person of the Year; Bob Evans Jefferson award and Sherrod Brown. Survived by her children, Roger (Collette) Wollenberg, Kathy (Jim) O'Brien, Janice (Dave) Pingle, Nancy (Jeff) Berry, Larry (Stephanie) Wollenberg, Terry (Debbie) Wollenberg, Lana (Rick) Isham, Danny (Pam) Wollenberg and Molly (Clarence) Elkins; 32 grandchildren and several great and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Mary (Fred) Floyd, Mona (Bill) Weaver and Marilyn (Tom) Manning; grandparents, Clint & Goldie Brunney; uncles, Raymond (Pauline) Sidwell and Neal (Irene) Brunney and a great-granddaughter, Baylee Ann O'Brien. Private family calling hours and a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Burial will follow in the New Lexington Cemetery. The family would like thank Dr. Haggenjos for the care given to their Mother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Rose Parish, 309 North Main Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com






Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
