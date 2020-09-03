Joyce Mae Heavener
Crooksville - Joyce Mae Heavener, 73, of Crooksville, Ohio died at 3:00pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home.
Born June 3, 1947 in Dixie Hollow, Ohio to the late Clyde and Dorothy Johnson Self.
She married Joe Heavener in 1964 and was married 55 years until his death last year.
Survived by her children, Steve (Lisa) Heavener, Lee (Retha) Heavener and Sherri (Kevin) Wintermute; grandchildren, T.J. Tokie, Josh, Jordan and Joe Heavener, Samantha Baughman, Lindsay Snider, Brittney and Kyle Wintermute; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Bo, Parker and Maggie Heavener; Braydon Tokie, Braxton and Quinn Sayers, Carly Snider, Kaden and Charlotte Wintermute; brothers, Rich and Jeff; special sister, Kathy; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Joe and her daughter, Barbie whom she missed dearly; sisters, Rosemary, Maxine, Janice, Donna, Anita and Marge and a brother, Dale.
A graveside funeral service and burial for family and friends will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at New Lexington Cemetery, 440 Swigart Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Pastor Jon Emory officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com