|
|
Joylyn Teresa Dodson
Corning - Joylyn Teresa Dodson fell peacefully asleep on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 with her family at her side. Born August 13, 1934 to George (Jiffy) and Teresa Dreese Phillis. A lifetime member of St. Bernard's Church in Corning, Joylyn attended Corning High School. In addition to her primary role as mother of five, Joylyn worked as Hostess at Burr Oak Lodge and was the owner/operator of Little House in the Valley gift shop, where she used her natural artistic skills to make and sell wooden and painted crafts.
Her Catholic religion was extremely important to her, and she served as CCD Director of Religious Education in the St. Bernard Parish for over 20 years. She continued her Christian work by training as a CHRISM II Associate and by volunteering for many years at St. Vincent DePaul, at parish picnics, and at Bingo. She was a member of the Associates Sisters of Penance and Christian Charity and Divine Mercy Study group. Joylyn was a learner, always reading and questioning. Kind, lovely, witty, and friendly to all, she was the center of our family and of any gathering.
Joylyn will be sadly missed by children Teresa (Gary) Taylor, and Butch (Mitzi) Dodson, Lori (Kim) Dodson, and Tom (Jess) Dodson; grandchildren Jackie (John) Walsh, Angela, Anthony, and Brian (Crystal) Taylor, Paige Dodson, Kimber Henry, Steph and Steve McClelland; great-grandchildren Tyler, Mykayla, Emily, Nic, Hanna (Preston), Chloe, Haley, Katey, TJ, Ariel, Lilli, and Dillon; great-great grandson Sawyer; former daughter-in-law Lueann Dodson, in -laws Jack Rine, Alice Blake, and Larry (Sheila) Dodson, special friend Autamn, and her cat Abby. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her precious daughter Debbie, husband Jerry, two infant sons, brother George, grandson Billy, and infant grandchildren Melanie and Allison.
Special thanks to Kara Schoonover, Shane Ferguson, and Genesis Healthcare New Lexington.
Friends may call from 2-7pm Monday at St. Bernard in Corning, with a rosary service at 7pm, or from 10-11am Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial with be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 with Father Daniel Swartz celebrant. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Millertown. All are welcome; come as you are. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul in Corning in care of SVDP, P.O. Box 416, Corning, OH 43730. Arrangements are by J. E. HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME in SHAWNEE. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnnee.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 24, 2019