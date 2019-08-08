Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Rendville Cemetery
Rendville, OH
1937 - 2019
New Lexington - Juanita Carmichael, 82 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 5:52 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at SKLD, New Lexington. Born March 28, 1937 in Cutler, Ohio to the late Henry Franklin and Myrtle Virginia Kennedy Dickinson. She was a Methodist by faith; liked to sing gospel songs at the County Home and Nursing home and was a nice and pleasant person. Survived by her sister, Janet Sue Wells of Cutler and special friend and guardian, Patty Bankes. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Carmichael on October 16, 2004 and 7 brothers and sisters. Calling hours will held from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio with graveside funeral service and burial to follow at 1:30 pm at the Rendville Cemetery, Rendville, Ohio with Reverend John Jividen officiating. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 8, 2019
