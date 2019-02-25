|
|
Juanita Henderson
New Concord - Juanita Henderson, 90, passed away on Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 at the Beckett House in New Concord, Ohio.
Juanita was born May 7, 1928 in Reinersville, Ohio to the late Earl and Bessie Sealock Brown. Juanita was a home health provider until she was 80 years old working twelve hours days and seven days a week. She is a member of the Noval Park Church of Christ in South Zanesville. Her favorite hobbies were shopping and going out to eat at Captains D's.
She is survived by her daughters Jeanie (Richard) Skaggs of Zanesville and Ella (Patrick) Schott of Cambridge. Her sons are Darl "Butch" (Sally) Henderson of East Fultonham, Brent (Wanda) Henderson, and Michael Henderson of Florida. 18 Grandchildren and several Great Grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband Robert Henderson passing in 1994 and her daughter Brenda Rupe and a son John Henderson. Her sisters were Lucille Price, Ella Michalski, and Bertha Scott. Her brothers were Dean Brown, Dana Brown, Virgil Brown, and Earl Brown Jr.
Friends may call 3 to 6 on Wednesday, Feb 27, at the Farus Funeral Home in Duncan Falls, where the funeral service will be 11 am Thursday with calling hours from 10 to 11, with the Pastor Steve Harrop officiating and she will be laid to rest in St Ann's Cemetery in Philo beside her husband.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Beckett House of New Concord.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 25, 2019