Juanita M. Schmeltzer
SOMERSET - Juanita M. Schmeltzer, 80, of Somerset, Ohio, passed away at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Genesis New Lexington.
Juanita was born at home in Omar, West Virginia on October 19, 1938 to the late Orville and Rachel (Coffey) Hicks. She was a former member of Seton Parish in Pickerington and a former longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Somerset. She was devoted to her family.
Juanita is survived by her son, Rick (Bobbi) Schmeltzer of Pickerington; two daughters, Cathy Miller (Kevin Pritchard) of Crooksville and Angela (Kevin) Tilman of West Lafayette; six grandchildren, Heather Goldsberry, Sarah (Tyler) Craig, Ryan, Jacob, Luke and Grace Schmeltzer; five great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Gunner, Beau and Reed Craig and Parker Clark; three step-granddaughters, Deana Pritchard, Nicole Andrews and Angella Tilman; two step-great grandchildren, Shania Lyons and Travis Andrews; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Schmeltzer; six sisters, six brothers; and an infant son.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Genesis New Lexington for all of the care they provided for Juanita.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Father Stephen Carmody as celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Resident Council Fund, c/o Genesis New Lexington, 920 S. Main St., New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 8, 2019