Zanesville - Juanita R. Jones, 81, of Zanesville, died at 7:45 P.M. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living, Zanesville. She was born January 15, 1938, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Rev. Louis and Clara Mae Virts Bangerter. Juanita was a faithful member of Grace United Methodist Church and had worked for Starlight School and The Roekel Company. She was a member of the Dresden VFW Ladies Auxiliary where she had served as president. Juanita's passion in life, other than her family, was music. She was in various music groups throughout her life including the Zanesville Thursday Music Club of Handels "Messiah" and tenor in her church choir and was a long standing member of the Greater Zanesville Singers under the direction of Glenville Thomas.



Surviving are five children, Cynthia (Dan) Schneider of Dresden, Deborah A. (David) Crawford of Frazeysburg, Linda R. (Paul) Biddle of Dresden, Larry P. Jones of Nashport and Jennifer L. Jones of Columbus; a loving grandmother to Nat, Emily, Danielle, Hugo, Darcy, Lacey, Cassidy, and Reece and Grear Grandmother to Ethan, Rebecca, Vada, Vivian, JJ, Makoa, Kyler, Weston, Kayden, Jericho, and Casanovah ; a step-sister, Carol (Bob) Wilson of Knoxville, TN.; a step sister- in- law, Donna Goff of Vermilion and her children, and a special friend Chris Lutz of Zanesville



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Paul E. Jones, who died July 14, 2017; a brother, Everett Bangerter; a step-brother, Richard Goff; a great grandson, Angel Bell and a step sister Nancy Lewis.



Friends and family may call from 4-8 P.M. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 with Pastor Mark Chow officiating. Juanita will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville beside her beloved husband, Paul.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Heinzerling Foundation, 1800 Heinzerling Drive, Columbus, OH 43223.



Published in the Times Recorder from June 16 to June 17, 2019