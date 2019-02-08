|
Judee A. Reber
THORNVILLE - Judee A. Reber, 74 of Thornville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Grant Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Judee was born April 28, 1944 in Lorain, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leo and Agatha Simsic Masterson. She was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and a devoted nurse and caregiver throughout her nursing career. She had been employed at Fairfield Medical Center and Heartland Fairfield Care Center. Judee was compelled to hug a vet and thank them for their service "May Jesus bless you all day long". She was an avid gardener who loved to beautify her piece of earth.
She is survived by one daughter, Andrea (Joe) Harber of Orient, Ohio; one son, Bryan Reber (Michelle Wright) of Mount Perry; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Breanna, Brade, Shane, Aimee, Kaitlyn and Emma; one great-grandson, Gavin; two brothers and one sister, William Masterson, Dale Masterson and Maureen (Ian) Dawson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Reber (2014).
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset where Rosary will be held at 3:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Stephen Carmody as celebrant. There will be a private burial at a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 8, 2019