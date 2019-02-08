Services
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:45 PM
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Judee Reber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judee A. Reber


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judee A. Reber Obituary
Judee A. Reber

THORNVILLE - Judee A. Reber, 74 of Thornville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Grant Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Judee was born April 28, 1944 in Lorain, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leo and Agatha Simsic Masterson. She was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and a devoted nurse and caregiver throughout her nursing career. She had been employed at Fairfield Medical Center and Heartland Fairfield Care Center. Judee was compelled to hug a vet and thank them for their service "May Jesus bless you all day long". She was an avid gardener who loved to beautify her piece of earth.

She is survived by one daughter, Andrea (Joe) Harber of Orient, Ohio; one son, Bryan Reber (Michelle Wright) of Mount Perry; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Breanna, Brade, Shane, Aimee, Kaitlyn and Emma; one great-grandson, Gavin; two brothers and one sister, William Masterson, Dale Masterson and Maureen (Ian) Dawson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Reber (2014).

Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset where Rosary will be held at 3:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Stephen Carmody as celebrant. There will be a private burial at a later date.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now