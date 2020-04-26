|
|
Judith A. Kirkbride
Marietta - Judith A. Barkhurst Kirkbride 81, of Marietta, formerly of McConnelsville passed away at 1:35 p.m. April 25, 2020 at the Arbors Of Marietta. She was born March 15, 1939 in Morgan County the daughter of the late DeWitt Barkhurst and Charlotte Miller Barkhurst. She was a graduate of M&M High School and worked at the Pick-Wick Store in McConnelsville and also Burr Oak Lodge. She is survived by a son, Kyle Kirkbride; brothers, Jack of Delaware and Paul (Dottie) of Malta; sister, Kathi (Bob) Wilson of Groveport; several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and special cousin, Vicki (Terry) Best of Belpre. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Richard, Stephen and Phillip Barkhurst. A special thank you to the nurses at Arbors of Marietta who treated her like family, and the caring staff of AMEDISYS Hospice. Friends may call 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville and graveside services will follow at 1:00 P.M. at McConnelsville Cemetery with Matt Workman and Galen Finley officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020