Judith H. Bowers
New Lexington - Judith H. Bowers, 85 of New Lexington, Ohio died on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Middleton in Granville, Ohio.
Born May 29, 1935 in Nelsonville, Ohio to the late Rex and Bertha Devol Huffman.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church; Circle of the Church; Eastern Star; secretary/treasurer for Huffman Drilling; Huffman-Bowers Inc. for 60 plus years; on the Board of Directors of the Perry County Fair for many years and owner of several businesses in the area.
She is survived by her children, Susan (Tom) Ferraro, Julie (Frank) Ratliff, Barry (Paula) Bowers and Angela White; 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, preceded in death by granddaughter, Cyndi Ratliff; great-grandchild, Kyle Campbell; brother, Joe Rex Huffman and chairside companion, Minnie.
Calling hours will held from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street New Lexington, Ohio.
Funeral service will held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Richard Newlon officiating.
Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Perry County Dog Shelter, Commerce Drive, New Lexington, Ohio 43764
