Judith "Judy" Hearn
Zanesville - Judith "Judy" A. Hearn, age 74, of Zanesville, left this Earth and went to be with her Heavenly Father at 1:20 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
She was born Saturday, April 27, 1946, in Zanesville, the daughter of Willis Emory and Velma (Harrop) Emory. She was married on Saturday, April 17, 1971, to James Hearn, who survives.
She was the organist for several years at the First Church of the Nazarene and worked for AT&T for over 38 years. Judy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband; James Hearn, of Zanesville; one daughter, Krisandra Glosser of Pataskala; two sons, Brandon Hearn of Indianapolis, IN, and Aaron Hearn of Pataskala; three grandchildren, Jordan (Fiancé Mackenzie Rennie) Glosser, Laycee Glosser and Avery Hearn; one brother, Max Emory, of Columbus, and her best friend, Donna Stotts, whom she has been friends with since attending grade school together.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the loving and caring staff of Genesis Morrison House Hospice for the care Judy received.
Donations may be made in Judy's honor to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA, 30047, https://www.lbda.org/
.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM & 6 to 8 PM on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the funeral home with Rev. James Miller and Pastor Steve Dupler officiating. Burial will conclude in the Zanesville Memorial Park.
To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visits ww.hilliscombsnestor.com
.