1/1
Judith "Judy" Hearn
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith "Judy" Hearn

Zanesville - Judith "Judy" A. Hearn, age 74, of Zanesville, left this Earth and went to be with her Heavenly Father at 1:20 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

She was born Saturday, April 27, 1946, in Zanesville, the daughter of Willis Emory and Velma (Harrop) Emory. She was married on Saturday, April 17, 1971, to James Hearn, who survives.

She was the organist for several years at the First Church of the Nazarene and worked for AT&T for over 38 years. Judy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her loving husband; James Hearn, of Zanesville; one daughter, Krisandra Glosser of Pataskala; two sons, Brandon Hearn of Indianapolis, IN, and Aaron Hearn of Pataskala; three grandchildren, Jordan (Fiancé Mackenzie Rennie) Glosser, Laycee Glosser and Avery Hearn; one brother, Max Emory, of Columbus, and her best friend, Donna Stotts, whom she has been friends with since attending grade school together.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the loving and caring staff of Genesis Morrison House Hospice for the care Judy received.

Donations may be made in Judy's honor to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA, 30047, https://www.lbda.org/.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM & 6 to 8 PM on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the funeral home with Rev. James Miller and Pastor Steve Dupler officiating. Burial will conclude in the Zanesville Memorial Park.

To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visits ww.hilliscombsnestor.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved