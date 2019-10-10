Services
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1273
New Lexington - Judith Irene Munyan Rose, 78, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her residence.

She was born August 25, 1941 in Perry County. The daughter of the late Donald and Mandy Davidson Munyan.

Member of The Anchor and Nazarene Church of New Lexington. New Lexington American Legion, Crooksville , New Lexington Eagles 2070. Retired employee of Perry County Foods.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Penny (Robin McMillian) Cutright, grandchildren, Myles, Tannir, Kellieah, Nycole, River, Tuesdai, Travis, Kyle, Myzaree, Malaynee, Meygan, Jacyn Cutright. Great grandchildren, Mason, Jakoby, Leo, Laiken, Kylan and Keaton. Brother. Ed (Roxanne) Munyan. Sisters, Linda (Howdy Nixon LeRoy, Helen Rpger) Goodin, And Laura Butcher.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Shirley Shafer and her brother, Joe Munyan.

Calling hours will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3:00 until 6:00 PM at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Reverend H. Richard Young officiating. Burial will follow in Community Gardens Cemetery. www.chutewiley.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
