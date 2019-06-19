Services
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
Judith K. Greuey


1944 - 2019
Judith K. Greuey

Malta - Judith K. Greuey 75, passed away June 17, 2019 at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville. She was born January 17, 1944 in Zanesville the daughter of the late Lester Terry and Edna Nelson Terry. She worked at Lesters Farmers Feed Supply , River Queen , Little Dog Deli, Chelo's Pizza, and for Bill Janes. She is survived by her daughters Tina Greuey and Teri McGrew both of Malta, sister Patricia (Merlin) Hutchins of Wellington; nephew Steven Hutchins of Worcester, Mass and niece Ady Mascari of Wellington. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Greuey who died Dec. 2, 2002. At her request a cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at a later date. Miler-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville is entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 19, 2019
