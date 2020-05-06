|
|
Judith Marie Hamilton
Zanesville - Judith Marie Hamilton, 81, of Zanesville, Ohio, formerly of Crooksville died in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville following an extended illness.
She was born September 12, 1938 in Crooksville, the daughter of the late Harvey Josiah Allen and Janice M. (nee: Reed) Arcuri.
Judy had worked as a receptionist in the medical office of Dr. LaCerda in Zanesville. She was Methodist by faith. She was an excellent cook and was well known for her great lasagna. Judy was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She leaves behind to mourn her passing her husband of 38 years, Charles "Pete" Hamilton; her beloved children, Lisa Buckley and A.J. Campbell, Randy and Heidi Buckley, Rod and Lori Buckley; her sister, JoAnn Hinkle; her brothers, John (Darlene) Allen and Jim Allen; her grandchildren, Sonia and Michael Pease, Kia Buckley, Brodie Buckley, Kyla and Andy Kappers, Kelsey and Tyler Shackleford, Kole Buckley, Leslie and Mike Dancho and Brooke and Denver Mathys and her great-grandchildren, Lily and Gracie Pease, Bryson Buckley, Samuel Kappers, Emma Grace Mathys and Ava Grace Dancho.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her son, Richard Joe Buckley who died Nov. 3, 2017.
Private family services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville with Pastor Marc Caton as celebrant. Burial will take place in Crooksville Cemetery. Due to current medical conditions, social distancing and wearing masks will be recommended.
Contributions may be made in memory of Judy to: Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center, 1500 Newark Rd., Zanesville, OH 43701. Donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
You may read the obituary, sign the Online Register Book ( Memory Wall) and share a special memory with the family at www.goebelfuneralhome.com and Like us on Facebook.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 6 to May 7, 2020