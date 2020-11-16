Judith "Judy" Saylor
Coshocton - Judith "Judy" Saylor, 73, of Coshocton passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Riverside Hospital is Columbus. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on April 21, 1947 to the late Fredrick C. and Ruby K. (Lutz) Swope.
Judy graduated from Jefferson High School in 1965. She worked as a lab tech at Edmonts for 25 years. She enjoys camping at the river, being at the beach, and playing Sudoko.
Judy is survived by her husband Lawrence "Donnie" Saylor, who she married February 1, 1991; children Cynthia Jo Revannaugh of Chandlersville, Ohio, Troy (Valerie) Luburgh of Dresden and Todd (Marie) Luburgh of Fresno; stepchildren Denise (Rick St. Germaine) Nine of Coshocton and Don "Bud" (Cathy) Saylor of Coshocton; grandchildren Jeremy (Nichole) Vojacek, Jerrad "Herk" (Jenna) Luburgh, Jenna (Garth) Regula, Andrew (Katie) Saylor, Michael Luburgh; five great grandchildren; siblings Fred (Sam) Swope and Rita (Tom) Pollock.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her brother Jan Swope; sister Sandy Fannin; sister-in-law Judy Swope; and brother-in-law Ray Fannin.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services for Judy will be Thursday at 11:00am with Pastor Mark Granger and Bill Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Dresden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Coshocton County Animal Shelter; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com