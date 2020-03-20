|
Judith Snider
Zanesville - Judith "Judy" C. Snider, 75, of Zanesville passed at 6:26 AM Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Genesis Hospice after a short illness.
She was born on Friday, September 1, 1944 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Everette Hayth and Ruth Raub Hayth Thompson.
Judith "Judy" was a 1962 graduate of Zanesville High School and had continued to have lunch with many of her special friends from her class. She had worked at PNC bank for 40 plus years. Enjoyed playing cards, singing and enjoyed life and spending time with family, especially enjoyed watching her granddaughter play sports.
She is survived by a daughter Jodi (Rick) Creeks, a granddaughter, Claire Creeks; her cousin who was more a sister, Priscilla Andrews and her daughter, Amy (Gale) Kirkbride and their children, Alexis & Zak Kirkbride.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by a brother Larry Hayth.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Genesis Hospice, especially Wendy Burkhart who was her special homecare nurse.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Judy's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020