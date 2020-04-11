Services
Judy Ann Hazlett


1948 - 2020
Judy Ann Hazlett Obituary
Judy Ann Hazlett

New Lexington - Judy Ann Hazlett, 72, of New Lexington, Ohio passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Genesis Hospice, Morrison House, Zanesville, Ohio. Born January 10, 1948 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Arthur E. and Armel M. Bowers Rose. Judy was employed by Peabody Coal Company for 10 years, Nelson McCoy Pottery and Essex Wire; she was a member of McLuney Wesleyan Church. She enjoyed fishing, shopping, her family, Christian music and cooking. Survived by her husband of 37 years, Paul W. Hazlett and 5 children, LaDonna Wood of Roseville, Forrest H. (Bonnie) Yarger, Jr. of Zanesville, Melissa Doss of Somerset, Johnny C. Yarger of Zanesville and Richard (Kathy) Sowers, Jr. of New Lexington; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Mary Ray of New Lexington, Kay Lyons of Medina and Pauline Lipps of Mt. Sterling and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by 3 brothers, Kenny, Charles and Arthur Rose, Jr.; sister, Norma Perani and her grandson, DeWayne Thompson. Given current public health concerns, private calling hours and services will be held with Pastor John Jividen officiating. Burial will be in Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
