Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Harbolic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Harbolic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Harbolic Obituary
Judy Harbolic

Zanesville - Judy M. Harbolic, 58 of Zanesville, passed away February 16, 2020 at Genesis Health Care.

She was born October 15, 1961 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Harry Brown and Elizabeth Butler Brown.

She is survived by her sons, James Scott, Harold Scott; sister Helen Brown; nieces, Chasity Aldred, Trisha Stuchell; boyfriend Christopher Bryant.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Harbolic; brothers, Harry Brown, Marion Brown, Joseph Brown.

Per her wishes no services will be observed.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
Download Now