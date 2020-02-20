|
|
Judy Harbolic
Zanesville - Judy M. Harbolic, 58 of Zanesville, passed away February 16, 2020 at Genesis Health Care.
She was born October 15, 1961 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Harry Brown and Elizabeth Butler Brown.
She is survived by her sons, James Scott, Harold Scott; sister Helen Brown; nieces, Chasity Aldred, Trisha Stuchell; boyfriend Christopher Bryant.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Harbolic; brothers, Harry Brown, Marion Brown, Joseph Brown.
Per her wishes no services will be observed.
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020