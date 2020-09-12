Judy ParkFrazeysburg - Judy Ann Park, 77, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Friday afternoon, September 11, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.Born October 8, 1942 in Coshocton, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Wymar and Odessa (Hankins) Phillips and was a 1960 graduate of Conesville High School. Mrs. Park was a homemaker and a faithful member of Dresden Church of The Nazarene and was active in all the church activities, including serving as Sunday School Superintendent for many years and as a member of the Ladies Ministry. Judy also enjoyed doing crafts of all kinds, arranging flowers, cooking and crocheting. She especially loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Surviving are three sons, Mike (Debbie) Park of Frazeysburg, Mark (Diane) Park of Adams Mills, Ohio and Max Park of Frazeysburg; one daughter, Michelle Sheets of Frazeysburg; five grandchildren, Matthew Park, Randy Park, Kyle Smith, Devin Smith and Jayden Sheets and seven great grandchildren with one great grandchild on the way. Also surviving are four sisters, Carolyn (Vernon) Saylor of Coshocton, Kathy (Kenny) Riegle of Warsaw, Ohio, Neva (Lee) DeHoff of Wooster, Ohio and Marla (Mike) Myers of West Lafayette, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and a very special friend, Janet Cline of Glouster, Ohio.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Wayne E. Park whom she married October 6, 1963 and who died August 17, 2013; a brother, Terry Phillips and an infant sister.Calling hours will be 5pm to 8pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street. The family suggest that face masks be worn.Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Gates and Pastor Gregory Farra officiating. Judy will be laid to rest next to her husband in Frazeysburg Cemetery.