1/1
Judy Park
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Park

Frazeysburg - Judy Ann Park, 77, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Friday afternoon, September 11, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.

Born October 8, 1942 in Coshocton, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Wymar and Odessa (Hankins) Phillips and was a 1960 graduate of Conesville High School. Mrs. Park was a homemaker and a faithful member of Dresden Church of The Nazarene and was active in all the church activities, including serving as Sunday School Superintendent for many years and as a member of the Ladies Ministry. Judy also enjoyed doing crafts of all kinds, arranging flowers, cooking and crocheting. She especially loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are three sons, Mike (Debbie) Park of Frazeysburg, Mark (Diane) Park of Adams Mills, Ohio and Max Park of Frazeysburg; one daughter, Michelle Sheets of Frazeysburg; five grandchildren, Matthew Park, Randy Park, Kyle Smith, Devin Smith and Jayden Sheets and seven great grandchildren with one great grandchild on the way. Also surviving are four sisters, Carolyn (Vernon) Saylor of Coshocton, Kathy (Kenny) Riegle of Warsaw, Ohio, Neva (Lee) DeHoff of Wooster, Ohio and Marla (Mike) Myers of West Lafayette, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and a very special friend, Janet Cline of Glouster, Ohio.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Wayne E. Park whom she married October 6, 1963 and who died August 17, 2013; a brother, Terry Phillips and an infant sister.

Calling hours will be 5pm to 8pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street. The family suggest that face masks be worn.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Gates and Pastor Gregory Farra officiating. Judy will be laid to rest next to her husband in Frazeysburg Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder & Coshocton Tribune from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
(740) 828-3301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved