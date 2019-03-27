Services
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
OUR LADY OF VICTORY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1559 Roxbury Rd
Columbus, OH
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
OUR LADY OF VICTORY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1559 Roxbury Rd
Columbus, OH
Julia Elizabeth "Betty" Blubaugh

Zanesville - Betty Blubaugh was born on January 8, 1922 and passed away on March 23, 2019 at First Community Village. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, John; her son, James Patrick and grandson, Chad Blubaugh. She is survived by her children Tim (Mary) Blubaugh and Theresa (Lee) Tracy; sister, Sue Grubb; special nieces, Julie Imler and Sue (Don) Guseman; daughter-in-law, Marla Blubaugh; grandchildren, Tim (Molly) Blubaugh, Heather (Aziz) Mahfoud; Suzanne Sadek, Dena Sadek, Sarah (Andy) Garman, Nicole Blubaugh and Christopher (Katie) Blubaugh and 11 great-grandchildren. Betty was born and raised in Circleville, Oh and graduated from Circleville H.S. She met her future husband, John R. Blubaugh there. Together they made several successful business ventures. Betty loved reading and her cats. Betty's family will receive friends on Saturday, March 30, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at OUR LADY OF VICTORY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1559 Roxbury Rd., Columbus, Ohio, followed by the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Somerset, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted with JOHN QUINT TREBONI, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 27, 2019
