June Ann Hopper
Zanesville - June Ann Hopper, 97 of Zanesville died at 6:50 PM Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her residence.
She was born June 28, 1922 in Beverly Ohio the daughter of William Victor Fell and Sarah Keyhoe Fell.
June attended the Fair Oaks Baptist Church & then later on attended the Meadow Farm United Methodist Church. She was co-owner, along with her husband, of Lake View Beach & Recreational Club. She was also employed as a cook at Maysville High School.
She is survived by her twin sons, Patrick J. (Kandus "Kandy") Hopper & Michael R. Hopper; grandsons, Scott Patrick (Stacie) Hopper and Phillip M. (Corinna) Hopper; a great granddaughter, Julie M. Hopper and her beloved & faithful pet dog, Ruffie. June was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Paul Hopper; a sister, Rhea Gaito.
Private Graveside service will take place at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Hospice of Central Ohio for their wonderful & compassionate care.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with June's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020