June Wiseman
East Fultonham - June M. Wiseman, 82, of East Fultonham, passed away on Friday July 19, 2019 at Genesis Hospital. She was born on August 29, 1936 in East Fultonham, a daughter of the late Charles Arthur and Alice (Saxton) Dickerson. She was a member of East Fultonham United Methodist Church.
She is survived by six children Tamera (John) Polen of Florida, Wally (Diana) Wiseman, Randall (Arlene) Wiseman, Penny (Joe) Roberts, Mitzi Morris, and Rick (Kimberly) Wiseman. 26 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-greatgrandchildren. One brother Arthur (Beverly) Dickerson. One sister Kate Scott.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Walter Wiseman, one sister Dorothy Head, two brother-in-laws George Head and Richard Scott.
Memorial services will be held at East Fultonham United Methodist Church at a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 22, 2019