Kahleb R. Brosie
Zanesville - Kahleb Richard Brosie, age 29, was freed from the chains of addiction by his Lord on May 6, 2020.
Kahleb was born on September 6, 1990 in Zanesville, OH. He is survived by his parents: Rick (Lynne) Brosie and Jennifer Johnson; his sisters: Lindsay Campbell, Taylor (Nick) Roberts, Macey (Jonah) Carson and Alaiah Johnson; his grandparents: Gordon Johnson and Charles (Theresa) Brosie and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers: Nancy Brosie and Judith Johnson and his uncle Ron Brosie.
He was a 2009 graduate of John Glenn High School and after years of finding his way in this world, he enrolled into Columbus State Community College to pursue a career as a drug and alcohol abuse counselor. Determined to help others fight this ugly disease, Kahleb had found his purpose and decided to use his struggles for good. He went to rehab several times, each time staying a little longer and leaving a little stronger. He was determined that this time was going to be his last time. He desperately wanted his life back and was willing to battle for it.
Although addiction consumed his life for years, it did not define him. If you were fortunate enough to truly know him, he was the best friend you could ask for. His last years were spent fighting for his family. While anyone might have given up years ago, his desire to be a good son, grandson, brother and uncle kept him going.
As his family sits around reminiscing of his short, yet impactful life, he still continues to fill us all with laughter. Stories of him using the faucet sprayer as a fire hose landed him in trouble while his love for Barney as a child made him an easy target for his sisters. His sisters' slumber parties always resulted in Kahleb getting a face full of makeup while he was sleeping.
The things Kahleb loved most in life besides his family and friends, was his beloved dog Mia, playing tennis, swimming, shopping, holiday dinners, amusement parks, taking selfies, sky diving, cologne, and above all, his Lord and Savior.
Kahleb fought hard with everything he had but in the end he relapsed and lost his battle. He knew how deeply his family loved him, that we never gave up hope and was by his side every step of the way. We had great respect for the way he fought. For us, there was no shame. We are glad his last few months were good ones. And today he is at peace. He was loved by many who will continue to cherish the time and memories they share with him.
If love could have saved him, he would have lived forever.
Calling hours will be from 3 to 5PM Friday, May 15, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, OHIO. Funeral services will begin at 5PM in the Snouffer Chapel.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 13 to May 14, 2020