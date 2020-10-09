1/1
Kara Janette (Lambert) Untied
Kara Janette (Lambert) Untied

Kissimmee, FL - Kara Janette (Lambert) Untied passed away at age 63 years old on October 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in Kissimmee, FL after a long and courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Kara was born on March 26, 1957 in Zanesville, OH to William (Bill) and Adeline (Pettry) Lambert. She was a proud Zanesville Devilette and graduated from Zanesville High School in 1975. She married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Untied, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church on August 28, 1976.

For many years, Kara worked as a rural carrier for the Zanesville Post Office. Once she moved to Kissimmee, FL in 2003, she worked for several years as a Disney cast member at Hollywood Studios. Kara loved traveling, dancing, going to Disney, and spending time with her family and friends. Annual family vacations to Hilton Head, SC were especially important to her.

Kara is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Untied, of 44 years, her daughters, Dr. Heather Untied-Leonard (and Marc Leonard) of Brandon, FL, Jennifer Untied of Zanesville, OH, and her "adopted" daughter, Ryoko Majima, of Tokyo, Japan. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Alexandria, Gianna, Isabella, Greyson, and Jack, her brother, William Lambert, Jr. of Massillon, OH, and many other family members and dear friends. A memorial to honor Kara's life will be held in Zanesville, OH at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to CurePSP.




Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
