Karen Adornetto
Zanesville - Karen Elizabeth Turner Adornetto of Zanesville, died peacefully surrounded by family at 8:08 P.M. Thursday, May 28, 2020, following an extended illness.
Karen, the daughter of Luther B. and Ruth E. (nee' Speer) Turner, was born December 15th, 1942, in Elizabeth, NJ.
Karen married Dr. Anthony Vincent Adornetto on July 10, 1964.
Karen is survived by her sister, Patricia (Charles) Elliott of Ithaca, NY, brother William (Sandi Stromberg) Turner of Houston, TX, sister, Ellen (Michael) Nolan of Frankfurt, KY, in addition to her three children: Philip (Jennifer) Adornetto of Columbus, Ellen (Mark Willhite) Adornetto of Pickerington, and Anthony (Tara) Adornetto of Zanesville. She is also survived by 9 loving grandchildren: Turner, Bella, Olivia, Sophia, Ava, Joey, Lili, Marco and Anthony.
In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Anthony V. Adornetto, and daughter, Elizabeth C. Adornetto.
Karen was a 1960 graduate of Cranford High School in Cranford, NJ. She attended Virginia Intermont College where she participated in both competitive and synchronized swimming. Karen loved to read, travel, work difficult crossword puzzles, and take on interior design and home improvement projects. Karen enjoyed planning, hosting, and entertaining family get-togethers and large parties. She was also an accomplished pianist. Karen spent a significant amount of her time involved in community service. St. Thomas Aquinas School, Christ's Table, and Z-Bus were just a few of the organizations to which she contributed her time. But what Karen enjoyed the most in life was the sound of little footsteps entering the breezeway, signifying a weekend visit from one or more of her beloved grandchildren. She truly relished one on one time spent with her grandchildren- reading with them, teaching them how to swim, or judging their dives.
The Adornetto family would like to extend a special thanks to the associates at Home Instead, to Genesis Hospice Care, and to St. Thomas Aquinas Church for their assistance with Karen's in-home help, transitional care, spiritual guidance, and Last Rites.
Family will receive friends 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home. A private graveside service with Rev. JCP Sullivan officiating will take place later at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
PLEASE NOTE: Social distancing protocol will be strictly observed at all times of visitation, service & burial. The family is asking visitors to please bring their own PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) if deemed necessary.
In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions can be made to Christ's Table.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Karen's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in Times Recorder from May 29 to May 31, 2020.