Karen E. Harrison Obituary
Karen E. Harrison

Roseville - Karen E. Harrison, 74, of Roseville, passed away Monday May 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 3, 1945 in Zanesville to the late Ivan and Thelma Klingler Hammer. She was a beautician for 24 years as owner and operator of Karen's Beauty Lounge in Saltillo and a member of the Saltillo United Methodist Church. Karen is survived by her husband of 48 years, Gerald Wayne "Mugsy" Harrison of the home; son, Mitchell (Heather) Harrison of Roseville; stepson, Greg (Becky) Harrison of Roseville; step daughters, Chris (John) Huddleston of Crooksville and Karen Wood of Roseville; grandchildren, Melissa Huddleston, Jenny (John) Kirkbride and Kyle Harrison; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Diane Pace and faithful fur companion, Tommy. She was preceded in death by her parents; step son-in-law, Kenny Wood; brothers, Glenn Hammer and Dale Hammer. Calling hours will be held Thursday May 30, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Homes, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held Frida May 31, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastors John Coleman and Clyde Boring Co-Officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Roseville. The family would like to give a special thank you to nurse Shelly Beery for her care and compassion. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 29 to May 30, 2019
