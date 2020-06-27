Karen PattonDublin -Karen Louise Patton of Powell, OH passed away Thursday, June 25th, she was 77 years old. She was born April 19, 1943, in Canton, OH, the daughter of Dwight and Majorie Oliver. She graduated from New Concord High School, class of 1961, as well as the Meredith Business College. She worked as a secretary retiring from Washington County Human Services in 2005. She was an active member of the Powell United Methodist Church and formerly a Columbus Zoo volunteer with the home school program. For many years Karen was a member of Laura Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star. Karen loved to travel and spend time with family & cherished friends. She adored and was adored by her 3 grandsons who all proclaimed to be "the favorite".She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bernie Patton. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Eric) Fickas of Dublin, Ohio, and Lisa (Frank) Blair, of Dublin, Ohio, and her grandsons, Frank III & Addison Blair and Max Fickas, her brother, David (Diane) Oliver, sister-in-law Georgia (George) Griffin, and her nephews, Steve & Chris Oliver.Friends and Family are welcome to attend calling hours at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Tuesday, June 30th from 10AM to 12PM. A service will be held at noon, with Pastor Roger Morrow officiating. Following services Karen will be laid to rest next to her husband in St Paul cemetery in Sonora.In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial donations be made to the Powell United Methodist Church (Lily Circle), 825 E Olentangy St #1, Powell, OH 43065 in memory of Karen Patton.