Karen Rank
Newark - Karen Eileen Rank, age 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born on September 28, 1951 to the late Robert and Carol (Todd) Derry in Zanesville, OH.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held at 12pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends from 10am-12pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Karen was a teacher for Newark City Schools for over 35 years. She loved animals and helped rescue them. Karen also enjoyed travelling with friends and in her free time, liked to shop, cook, garden, and decorate her home.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Jerry Rank. She also leaves behind her son, Geoffrey Rank; brother, Ronald (Pam) Derry; niece and nephews, Krista, Chad, and Brad; as well as many great nieces and nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen's memory can be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr, Heath, OH 43056.
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020