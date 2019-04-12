|
Karen Sims
Zanesville - Karen Sue Sims, 52, of Zanesville, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her home. Karen was born December 11, 1966 to the late Richard and Anna Grace (Davis) Sims. In addition to her parents, Karen is also preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Sims.
Karen leaves behind to mourn her passing, her brother, Richard Sims; sister-in-law, Sylvia Sims; nephew, Jason Sims; niece, Lisa Sims; several cousins, including a special cousin and friend, Debbie Smith; an aunt; her beloved pets, Sunny, Sissy and Doodles; and a host of other family and friends.
Karen loved to go shopping. She also enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping and fishing. Karen was a fan of The Walking Dead, and Dr. Who. She also enjoyed attending classes at Ray Enterprises, Ashberry, and MSI Industries, where she valued the relationships with her friends and teachers. Karen was a member of The Cornerstone Church, she loved her church family. She will be missed.
You may call on the family Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Cremation will follow. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 12, 2019