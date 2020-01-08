|
|
Katherine Fontelle Wolfe (Scruggs)
Gratiot - Katherine Fontelle Wolfe (Scruggs), age 92, of Gratiot, OH, passed away on Jan 1, 2020. Katherine was born on July 8, 1927 to Otto and Bertha Aber in Zanesville, OH. Katherine was a loving mother, musician, artist, and homemaker. She loved the Lord and loved and admired all His creations. There were many animals from birds, skunks, cats, dogs, deer, etc. that she nursed to health, and she spent many hours outside in nature tending to her plants and flowers.
Katherine was a truth seeker, and she read and studied her bible daily to learn about and continue her relationship with her heavenly Father and savior Jesus. Her church family was Tobiah Seventh Day Adventist Church in Newark, OH. Katherine was also a member of the Country Music Fellowship Organization where she made many friends and enjoyed playing guitar and singing with the band every week.
Katherine is predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Forrest and Dale Aber, and Sister Delores Fox. She is survived by her daughters Paula (Waites) Brown and Jennifer McDaniel, and Grandchildren Sherri, Nick, Jacob, and Kyle. Katherine had numerous nieces and nephews who she was devoted to and loved with all her heart. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Her Savior called, and she was listening for her name.
Memorial Service will be at Tobiah SDA Church, 123 Western Ave., Newark, Oh on Sunday, Jan 26th at 2:00pm.
Published in the Advocate & Times Recorder from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020