Katherine McAbee
Zanesville - Katherine Marie McAbee, 92, of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord, October 1, 2019 at Adams Lane Nursing Center.
She was born September 19, 1927 in Denton, KY, daughter of the late Kent Miller and Ida Romans. She was a founding member of House of Prayer Church in Roseville, OH. Katherine was a Sunday school teacher for over fifty years and loved working with the kids.
She is survived by her sons, Edward (Dorothy) Fyffe, David McAbee Jr.; daughters, Judy (Rick) Rush, Imogene Richards-King, Georgia (Jason) Richards-Wilcox; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parent she was preceded in death by her husband David Ray McAbee Sr., son, William McAbee; daughter, Lenora Stebell; several siblings.
Calling hours will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 11am-1pm at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home where services will take place at 1:00pm Pastor Dorothy Sowers officiating. Burial will follow at Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Oct. 3, 2019