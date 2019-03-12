|
Katherine R. "Kate" Gress
Byesville - Katherine R. "Kate" Gress, 90, of Byesville passed away Saturday (March 9, 2019) at SEORMC. She was born April 4, 1928 in South Fork, Pa.
Kate was a 1946 graduate of South Fork High School, and a former payroll clerk for BF Goodrich Rubber Co. She was a former member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church where she was a member of the Catholic Women's Club, sang in the choir, and enjoyed volunteering at the church and school for many years. Kathy was currently a member of St. Benedict Christ Our Light Parrish.
Some of Kate's favorite pastimes were bowling, gardening, singing, reading, spending time with her pups Chloe and Lola, and traveling to Myrtle Beach. While employed at BF Goodrich, she was also a seasonal model for Polsky's Department Store in Akron.
Preceding Kate in death was her husband Eugene Gress whom she married September 13, 1952 and passed away in 1986; one sister Margaret Barrett; a cousin Martha Brummert.
She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Julie) Gress of Royal Oak, MI, and David Gress of Dunwoody, GA; one daughter Susan Gress of Byesville; two cousins, Paula Brummert and Candy Galosi; her loving pets, Chloe and Lola.
Calling hours will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church with Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Robert Borer officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Byesville.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Benedict School, 220 N. 7th St., Cambridge, Ohio 43725 or , Columbus Office, 471 E. Broad St., Suite 1630, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.black-eppersonfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 12, 2019