Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
2318 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-452-8466
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Zanesville - Kathie Ann Davis, 61 of Zanesville died at 5:53 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Morrison House following a battle with ALS.

She was born November 21, 1957 in Zanesville, OH the daughter of David Barrie Barnes and Joan Lee Jackson Ziemer. Kathie was a 1976 Graduate of Zanesville High School and employed with the Muskingum County Juvenile Court. She enjoyed scrapbooking, calligraphy and quilting. Kathie was a member of the "Pieceable Quilters Guild".

She is survived by her Mother & Step-father, Joan Lee (Bruce) Jackson Ziemer; her fiancé, Brent Lee Pennell; three children, Austin (Brenda) Richard Davis, Lindsay Ann Davis and Sarah Ashleigh Davis Newell; 2 grandchildren, Aidan Davis & Samantha Newell; a brother, David Douglas Barnes; 2 step-brothers, Rick Ziemer and Randy (Diane) Ziemer; aunt & uncle, Jane & Paul Law; an uncle, Rod Barnes; and numerous nieces, nephews & several cousins. Kathie was preceded in death in addition to her father by her grandparents, Glenn & Virginia Jackson and Sarah & Beryl Barnes.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday June 22nd at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with funeral service to immediately follow at 1:00 PM with Chaplain Tim Patton officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Road - Suite 221 - Columbus, Ohio 43220 ; (866)273-2572 To Donate online: http://alscsoh.plannedgiving.org/

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Kathie's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 11, 2019
