Kathleen J. Ervin
Philo - Kathleen Jane Pletcher Ervin, Born July 15, 1920 - Passed November 26, 2019: Passed away at Helen Purcell Nursing Home while being cared for and assisted with her needs by the loving and caring staff at Helen Purcell and special assistance from Genesis Comfort Care Hospice.
She had many old friends through her life, but made many many more once moving full time to her new home at Helen Purcell. The list of friends are too numerous to try and mention.
Kathleen was the daughter of Harold and Edna Neff Pletcher, spouse to Lawrence "Buck" Ervin, and sister to Edsel M. Pletcher (deceased).
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Patricia Pletcher; two nieces, Linda (Glen) Mitchell and Lena Childers; two nephews, Kurt (Debbie) Pletcher and Scott (Jackie) Pletcher.
Private family farewell graveside services will be held at Duncan Falls Cemetery, Duncan Falls.
All arrangements entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE.
All arrangements entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019