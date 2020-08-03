Kathleen Sue PletcherZanesville - Kathleen Sue (Dunkle) Pletcher, 69 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare at Adams Lane.Sue was born in Zanesville on February 27, 1951. She is the daughter of the late Wayne and Florence (Liff) Dunkle.She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.Sue is survived by her five daughters, Lori Shook, Stacy (Rob) Caplinger, Kelly (Brian) Moore, Jamie (Todd) Weber and Jodie (Chad) Snedegar; her grandchildren, Jemma, Carmie, Megan, Ashley, Robbie, Amber, Brian, Tylor, Dakota, Hunter, Brittany, Bradley, Cooper, Ethan, Emmalee and Ella; eleven great grandchildren; her brothers, Rick Dunkle and Brian (Janet Bell) Dunkle; her sister, Barb Sharkey and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Pletcher; her brothers, Mark and Dave Dunkle; her sister, Linda Fouty and two infant brothers.Visitations will be 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm. She will be laid to rest in Irish Ridge Cemetery, Philo.