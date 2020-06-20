Kathrine Pauline Wisecarver
Kathrine Pauline Wisecarver

Adamsville - Kathrine Pauline Wisecarver, 74, of Coshocton, Ohio died Friday morning, June 19, 2020 at the home of her son in New Concord, Ohio.

Born January 18, 1946 in Adamsville, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Paul J. and Dorothy (Russell) Kirby and was a 1964 graduate of Adamsville High School. Mrs. Wisecarver was a homemaker and a former warehouse worker at Dollar General. She enjoyed gardening, taking car rides and being with her dog.

Surviving are three sons, Michael (Lora) Wisecarver of New Concord, James Wisecarver of Coshocton and Jesse (Jayme) Wisecarver of Dresden; five grandchildren, Amanda, David, Trevor, Colton and Jared; two great grandchildren, Tucker and Korha and one sister, Mary (Gary) Miller of Dresden. Also surviving is a step-daughter, Brenda (Fred) Williams of Buckeye Lake and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Wisecarver whom she married September 14, 1972 and who died January 15, 2010 and a step-daughter, Carol Suttles.

There will be no calling hours.

Graveside funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, June 22, 2020 at Adamsville Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Mary Molnar officiating.






Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vensil-Orr & Chute Funeral Home
8005 East St
Adamsville, OH 43802
(740) 796-5261
