Kathryn Alberta Matson
Kathryn Alberta Matson

Zanesville - Kathryn Alberta Matson, 88 of Zanesville, died 9:00 AM, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Willow Haven Care Center in Zanesville. She was born Monday, May 16, 1932 in Murray City, the daughter of William Lantz and Grace (Matheny) Lantz.

She loved to play horseshoes and was a member of the Blind Pigs Horseshoe Club.

Kathryn is survived by four children: Randel (Teresa) Matson, Christopher (Margaret) Matson, Richard (Melodie) Matson and Betty (Kenneth) Mohler all of Zanesville; ten grandchildren: several great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

In accordance with Kathryn's wishes no services will be held and private burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com






Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
