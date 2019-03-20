|
|
Kathryn Beatrice Abrams
Stockport - Kathryn Beatrice Abrams, 98, passed away March 17, 2019. She was born to Alvaria and Andy Hook on August 22, 1920 in Glouster, Ohio. She graduated from Cumberland High School in 1939. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of McConnelsville.
She leaves 4 daughters; Carol (Bud) Burkhart of Malta, Norma (Jackie) Buckius of Cambridge, Linda (Mike) Ponchak of Stockport, and Sarah (Jim) Vincent of Joy. She also leaves 3 sons; Arthur (Edna) Abrams of Unionville, Henry Abrams Jr. (Joyce) of Joy, and Randy (Linda) Abrams of Elliot's Cross Roads; a son-in-law, Bill Hunter; a sister Vi Myers of Powhattan Point, Ohio; and a brother Andy Hook of McConnelsville, Ohio. She also leaves 28 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 27 great-great-grandchildren, and several step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry E. Abrams, to whom she was married from December 26, 1939 until his passing on March 15, 2000. She was also pre-deceased by 2 daughters, Clara Hunter and Barbara Gohring; 2 sons-in-law, John Backius and Donnie Gohring; and 5 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday March 21, 2019 at the Calvary Baptist Church in McConnelsville with Pastor Adam Satterthwaite officiating. Interment will be in the Meigs Cemetery in Morgan county. Friends may call at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. St. Rt., 78, Glouster on Wednesday from 1 - 3 and 5 - 7 pm and at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the service. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 20, 2019