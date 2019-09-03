|
|
Kathryn Chaney
Frazeysburg - Kathryn C. Chaney, 68, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Friday afternoon, August 30, 2019 at her home.
Born May 22, 1951 in Coshocton, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Robert and Esther (Crile) Marhofer and was a 1969 graduate of Zanesville High School. She also was a graduate of Muskingum Area Technical College with an Associate Degree. For several years, Kathryn was employed by Licking Valley Schools where she assisted in the lunchroom at Perry Elementary School. She also was the Clerk for Perry Township Trustees for many years. She enjoyed doing things around her home, playing board games and watching TV. She especially enjoyed being with all her grandchildren.
Surviving is one son, Rob (Kelly) Chaney of Newark; one daughter, Kris Chaney of Newark; four grandchildren, Raegan, Kate, Kolton and Karter and one sister, Carolyn (Bill) Plichta of Castlerock, Colorado. Also surviving is her neighbor and very special friend, Marcy Wilson; several nieces and nephews and her Black Lab dog, "Abbey".
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kirk C. Chaney whom she married September 3, 1971 and who died January 21, 2018.
Calling hours and a celebration of Kathryn's life will be held from 4pm to 8pm Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street. All are welcome.
Memorial contributions may be made to Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio 43056 or to Vitas Hospice, 655 Metro Place; Suite 770, Dublin, Ohio 43017.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 3, 2019