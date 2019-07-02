|
Kathryn L. O'Neil
SOMERSET - Kathryn L. (Milligan) O'Neil, 92, of Somerset, passed away peacefully at 3:07 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Altercare of Somerset.
Kathryn was born July 12, 1926 in Buchtel, Ohio to the late Thomas and Mary Ann (Stewart) Milligan. She was a devoted Catholic and attended Holy Trinity/St. Joseph's Catholic Church where she worked many church picnics. Along with her husband, she enjoyed many Canada fishing trips, Nashville bus trips and vacations in Myrtle Beach.
She is survived by her four children, Stephen (Cindy) O'Neil of Junction City, Rita Moore of Somerset, Bruce O'Neil and Teresa (Alan) Altier, both of Buckeye Lake; proud grandmother to Jenny (Mike) Gilligan, Jessica (Jeff) Vasko, Misty (Josh Hughes) O'Neil, Christopher (Heidi) O'Neil, Justin O'Neil, Mitchell (Krista) Moore, Ryan (Megan) Altier and Alicia Altier; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Daniel (Penny) Milligan; one brother-in-law, William (Fern) O'Neil; and several nieces, nephews and special friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life of 67 years, Junior "Slim" O'Neil; and 10 siblings.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset where a Vigil service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Somerset with Father Stephen Carmody as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 2, 2019