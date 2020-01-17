|
Kathy L. Reynolds
Junction City - Kathy L. Reynolds, 69 of Junction City, Ohio died at 5:41 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio. Born January 1, 1951 in Logan, Ohio to the late James T. and Marvetta Kimble Brown. Kathy was a member of the Junction City Methodist Church. She was the most kind-hearted and generous person anyone could ever meet. She enjoyed teaching, baking and spending time with her grandchildren. She always had a home for wayward youth and a passion for sharing the love of Jesus. She loved the Lord and wanted everyone to know Him. Survived by her husband of 47 years, James P. Reynolds of the home; children, Connie (Eric) Scott, James P. (Elizabeth "Rosie") Reynolds, II, Rebecca (Cameron) Jeffries and Andrew (Sarah) Reynolds; 11 grandchildren, Ariana, Tanya, Savannah, Haylee, Rylee, James III, Marie, Elena, Lila, Lydia and LeeAnn; fur grand baby, Jake; brothers and sisters, Barbara (Donald) Abram, James E. (Susanne) Brown, David (Colleen) Brown, Robin (Richard) Hanger, Belinda (Lou) Martindill, William (Joyce) Brown and Libbie Wyer; bonus son, Jeremy Harlow; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by a brother, Tim Brown; brother-in-law, Rick Wyer and a nephew, Paul Abram. Calling hours will be held from 3pm-8pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 and from 12noon-1pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Bennington officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery, Junction City, Ohio. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020